AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGCO. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

