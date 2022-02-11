AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) & SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Head to Head Comparison

AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AfterMaster and SeaChange International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AfterMaster $980,000.00 0.00 -$9.30 million N/A N/A SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.67 -$21.76 million ($0.26) -4.62

AfterMaster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AfterMaster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AfterMaster and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A SeaChange International -43.21% -25.47% -18.89%

Risk & Volatility

AfterMaster has a beta of -1.74, meaning that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AfterMaster and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 1 1 0 2.50

SeaChange International has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%.

Summary

AfterMaster beats SeaChange International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AfterMaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc. is an audio technology company. It engages in the the development and commercialization of proprietary, audio, and video technologies for professional and consumer use including AfterMaster HD Audio and ProMaster HD. The company was founded on May 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Hollywood, CA.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

