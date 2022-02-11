Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
AFRM stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 379,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24.
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
