Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFRM stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 379,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affirm stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.