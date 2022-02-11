Aeternity Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $35.33 million and $2.01 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,474,964 coins and its circulating supply is 350,654,020 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

