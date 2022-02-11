Aegon (AEG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 on July 6th

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon has decreased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of AEG opened at $5.69 on Friday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aegon by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 326,616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aegon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aegon by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.