Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$21.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$22.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

