Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,893.75.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Adyen has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

