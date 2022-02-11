Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,459 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

