Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNA. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

