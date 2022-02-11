Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,662 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 62.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

