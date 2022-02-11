Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.50

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.40), with a volume of 163495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.02. The stock has a market cap of £135.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

