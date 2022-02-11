Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

