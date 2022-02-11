Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

