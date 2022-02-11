Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$1.190 EPS.
AEIS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,403. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Energy Industries
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.
