ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADTRAN reported relatively healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, it is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. The company is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers, including new Tier 1 operators. Its end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of alternative communication technologies weigh on margins.”

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

ADTRAN stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 106,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.