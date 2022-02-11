Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-$1.390 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $199,871. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 119,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.