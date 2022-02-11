Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-$1.390 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.100 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.
ATGE stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $199,871. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 119,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
