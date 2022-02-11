Adshares Price Tops $2.31 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and $1.16 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00119618 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,345 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

