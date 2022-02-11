Actinium Tops One Day Volume of $12,289.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $545,794.77 and $12,289.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,846,350 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.