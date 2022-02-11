Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) General Counsel Buys $33,830.00 in Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ABSI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. Absci Corp has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

