Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).

ABDN opened at GBX 248.70 ($3.36) on Tuesday. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

In other news, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($102,636.92). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,554.43).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

