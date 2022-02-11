Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber Sells 3,112 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $307.11 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

