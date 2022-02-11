Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ACP stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.67.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
