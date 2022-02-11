Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of ACP stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.