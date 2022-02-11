Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ABNAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Aben Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
Aben Resources Company Profile
