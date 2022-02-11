Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABNAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Aben Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.