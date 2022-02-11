AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

