A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

In other A10 Networks news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 150,070.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $2,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

