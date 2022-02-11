9,754 Shares in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 14.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,080 shares of company stock worth $363,807. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

