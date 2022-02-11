6,093 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 195.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $680.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

