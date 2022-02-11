5,678 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,396 shares of company stock worth $5,932,870. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.74. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

