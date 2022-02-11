$430.98 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $430.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.56 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

TYL opened at $483.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.78 and a 200-day moving average of $495.76. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

