3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGOPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 628,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,558. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

