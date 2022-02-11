35,013 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 187,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. CIBC began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.51 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.