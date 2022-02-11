2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $8.60 on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 31,452,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. 2U has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

