27,900 Shares in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $300.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

CDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

