$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post $262.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $265.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $223.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,428. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

