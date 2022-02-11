2,590,060 Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,590,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,975,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,333,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.38 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.