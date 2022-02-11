24,088 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 135,589 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of IRDM opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

