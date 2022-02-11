23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ME traded down 0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching 4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.15. 23andMe has a 1-year low of 3.96 and a 1-year high of 14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $188,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 4,070.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

