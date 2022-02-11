23,686 Shares in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

