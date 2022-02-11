$23.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post sales of $23.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $23.80 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $93.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.75 billion to $95.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $104.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

BAC opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

