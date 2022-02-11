$22.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $22.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

