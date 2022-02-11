$2.46 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. WEX posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $168.96. 798,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.48. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

