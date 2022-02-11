$2.03 EPS Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,458 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,882,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,177,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $117.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

