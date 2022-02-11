18,826 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after purchasing an additional 397,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 670,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 528,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.