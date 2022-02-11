1,542,051 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,542,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,914,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 1.1% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Islet Management LP owned about 0.68% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSC opened at $38.62 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.