153,861 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,861 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.