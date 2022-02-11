1,429,946 Shares in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,429,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 1.96% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Convey Holding Parent stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,060. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

