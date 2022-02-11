11,927 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACA opened at $43.66 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

