$118.66 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post sales of $118.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.22 million and the lowest is $116.90 million. BlackLine reported sales of $98.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $510.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.06 million, with estimates ranging from $595.36 million to $647.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 101.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL traded down $13.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.74. 51,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $152.44.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

