1,177,974 Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,177,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,170,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,975,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,713,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,211,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,693.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,401. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
GreenSky Profile
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
