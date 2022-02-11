10,902 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,057,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,595 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.17 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

